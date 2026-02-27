Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.7450. Approximately 6,974,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 8,043,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $257,718.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 723,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,032.80. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 61,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $622,310.16. Following the sale, the director owned 1,342,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,638,784. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,392,269 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,359 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 678,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 128.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 137,640 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

