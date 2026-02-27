QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:AMOM) Short Interest Up 103.8% in February

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:AMOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,961 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the January 29th total of 5,379 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,172 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,172 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AMOM stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.17.

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (AMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of U.S. Large Cap equities chosen with the aid of artificial intelligence. AMOM was launched on May 21, 2019 and is managed by QRAFT.

