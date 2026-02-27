Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,886 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the January 29th total of 32,998 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,527 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,527 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.58. 12,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $739.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.