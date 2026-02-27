BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,296 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the January 29th total of 3,104 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,399 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,399 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 48,594 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 76,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA XB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $39.47. 3,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539. BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57.

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2329 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%.

The BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of B (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers. XB was launched on May 24, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

