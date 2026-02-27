JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $294.45 and last traded at $299.1040. Approximately 18,542,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 11,418,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.31. The stock has a market cap of $806.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $886,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,021.68. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

