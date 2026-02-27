Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Short Interest Update

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 173,705 shares, a growth of 101.0% from the January 29th total of 86,409 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 379,999 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 379,999 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA TUA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 344,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,080. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1,071.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 920,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after buying an additional 841,646 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,026,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 825,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after buying an additional 452,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs. TUA was launched on Nov 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

