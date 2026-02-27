Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $232.68 and last traded at $233.89. 12,861,346 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 12,463,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna set a $325.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $292.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.89.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

