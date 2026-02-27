Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 31.18%.

Transformational 2025 and stronger balance sheet: the company completed the Kolpa acquisition, brought Terronera to commercial production, closed the Bolanitos sale, raised $350 million via convertible debt and finished 2025 with $215 million cash while reporting record revenue of $468 million and 11 million ounces silver?equivalent production.

Derivative and financing impacts remain a drag: roughly 50,000 ounces of gold hedges locked at $2,325 (from the project loan) unwind through 2026–2027, producing realized/mark?to?market losses that depressed adjusted net earnings in Q4. Pitarrilla is being advanced as a major growth engine with a planned $68 million 2026 program (feasibility NI 43?101 targeted for Q3 2026, early works and long?lead equipment procurement) positioning a construction decision in early 2027.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.90. 17,345,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,170,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, January 9th. iA Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver’s core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

