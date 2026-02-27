Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Up 604.6% in February

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 255,038 shares, an increase of 604.6% from the January 29th total of 36,197 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,961,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 48.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 48.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,961,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiuzi stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Jiuzi accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 14.13% of Jiuzi as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Jiuzi Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:JZXN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 150,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. Jiuzi has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $312.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JZXN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jiuzi in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jiuzi to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JZXN

About Jiuzi

(Get Free Report)

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People’s Republic of China. It provides corporate investment consulting services. The company also engages in new energy vehicle retail, new energy vehicle component sales, new energy vehicle battery sales, vehicle audio equipment and electronics sales, vehicle ornament sales, technology service and development, marketing planning, vehicle rentals, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.