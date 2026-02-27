American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,842 shares, a growth of 574.7% from the January 29th total of 1,607 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,842 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,842 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.77% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of AMS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.15. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services operates as a specialized healthcare services company focused on delivering diagnostic imaging solutions to community and rural hospitals across the United States. Through strategic joint ventures and management agreements, the company collaborates with hospital partners to develop and operate outpatient imaging centers that provide advanced modalities while sharing the capital and operating costs. By partnering directly with hospitals, American Shared Hospital Services enables facility owners to offer in-house diagnostic capabilities without the burden of full operational oversight and significant equipment investment.

The company’s service portfolio encompasses a wide range of imaging technologies, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), mammography, ultrasound, bone densitometry (DEXA) and nuclear medicine.

