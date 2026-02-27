Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Short Interest Update

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 44,184 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the January 29th total of 22,205 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,258 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,258 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOR. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 75.0% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DCOR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 104,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,186. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $77.03.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.