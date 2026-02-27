Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 2432917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.72%.

Camping World News Roundup

Management set a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $275M–$325M and said it will pause the dividend to prioritize deleveraging — a plan investors can view as a constructive step toward improving the balance sheet and credit profile.

Several brokers kept buy/overweight ratings (Roth MKM, Monness, BMO, KeyCorp) even after trimming price targets, which provides some analyst support beneath the shares.

Revenue for Q4 (~$1.17B) came roughly in line with estimates, suggesting demand wasn't the primary driver of the stock move — instead the hit came from tax and non?operational items.

Multiple law firms have announced securities?fraud investigations into CWH, increasing legal risk and investor uncertainty—these announcements typically pressure share prices until resolved.

Q4 results included a wider net loss (full?year loss of $105.6M) driven largely by adjustments to deferred tax assets and a tax receivable agreement liability; management also suspended the cash dividend — both the accounting charges and dividend suspension are immediate negative catalysts.

Analysts reduced price targets (BMO to $16, KeyCorp to $12, Monness to $15) reflecting tempered near?term expectations; price?target cuts amplify downward pressure despite maintained buy/overweight stances.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Camping World this week:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Camping World from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,021,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,585,000 after buying an additional 190,557 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,779,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,042 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Camping World by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,191,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 476,135 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Camping World by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,221,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after acquiring an additional 490,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camping World by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 467,630 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Stock Down 3.4%

The stock has a market cap of $850.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

Featured Stories

