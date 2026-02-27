Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 2432917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.
The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Camping World Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.72%.
Camping World News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Management set a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $275M–$325M and said it will pause the dividend to prioritize deleveraging — a plan investors can view as a constructive step toward improving the balance sheet and credit profile. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Several brokers kept buy/overweight ratings (Roth MKM, Monness, BMO, KeyCorp) even after trimming price targets, which provides some analyst support beneath the shares. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue for Q4 (~$1.17B) came roughly in line with estimates, suggesting demand wasn’t the primary driver of the stock move — instead the hit came from tax and non?operational items. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced securities?fraud investigations into CWH, increasing legal risk and investor uncertainty—these announcements typically pressure share prices until resolved. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results included a wider net loss (full?year loss of $105.6M) driven largely by adjustments to deferred tax assets and a tax receivable agreement liability; management also suspended the cash dividend — both the accounting charges and dividend suspension are immediate negative catalysts. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts reduced price targets (BMO to $16, KeyCorp to $12, Monness to $15) reflecting tempered near?term expectations; price?target cuts amplify downward pressure despite maintained buy/overweight stances. Article Title
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Camping World from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Camping World
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,021,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,585,000 after buying an additional 190,557 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,779,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,042 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Camping World by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,191,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 476,135 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Camping World by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,221,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after acquiring an additional 490,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camping World by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 467,630 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Camping World Stock Down 3.4%
The stock has a market cap of $850.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.
Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.
