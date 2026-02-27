Short Interest in New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) Drops By 94.8%

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 217 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the January 29th total of 4,148 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NMFCZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 14,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,252. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

New Mountain Finance Co 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ: NMFCZ) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by New Mountain Finance Corporation, a closed-end business development company. These notes pay a fixed annual interest rate of 8.25%, with interest typically paid quarterly and a maturity date in 2028. The securities are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, offering investors a fixed-income instrument tied to the performance of the issuer’s diversified investment portfolio.

New Mountain Finance Corporation focuses on making debt and equity investments in middle-market companies across a range of sectors, including business services, healthcare, software, and specialty finance.

