Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 64.78% and a return on equity of 25.31%.

Here are the key takeaways from Natural Resource Partners’ conference call:

NRP generated $169 million of free cash flow in 2025, repaid $109 million of debt and finished the year with only $33 million outstanding, leaving the partnership materially de?levered.

of free cash flow in 2025, repaid of debt and finished the year with only $33 million outstanding, leaving the partnership materially de?levered. Management said metallurgical coal, thermal coal, and soda ash prices are at cyclical or generational lows with no near?term catalysts, and expects prolonged weakness (soda ash rebalancing could take several years).

with no near?term catalysts, and expects prolonged weakness (soda ash rebalancing could take several years). NRP elected to contribute $39 million to the Sisecam Wyoming soda ash JV, has received no JV distributions since Q2 2025, and the JV still carries $50+ million of debt, so near?term distributions from that investment are unlikely.

to the Sisecam Wyoming soda ash JV, has received no JV distributions since Q2 2025, and the JV still carries $50+ million of debt, so near?term distributions from that investment are unlikely. The partnership remains committed to retiring all remaining debt and materially increasing distributions, but the planned distribution uplift was pushed from August to November and could slip further if commodity bear markets continue.

Leasing interest for underground carbon sequestration is weak and NRP’s geothermal/solar/lithium efforts have produced only small?scale progress to date, with no material projects to report.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NRP stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $120.95. 184,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.22. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $86.83 and a one year high of $128.60.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 72.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE: NRP) is a master limited partnership that acquires and manages royalty and other mineral interests in coal and other natural resources across North America and Australia. The partnership was formed in 2010 as a spin-out from a major U.S. coal producer and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia. Its core business model centers on owning gross proceeds interests, gross royalty proceeds interests and fee minerals, which provide the right to receive a portion of revenues from mining and mineral production without operating the mines directly.

NRP’s U.S.

