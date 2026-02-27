Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Earnings Results

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $247.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.48 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. Oportun Financial updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.650 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Oportun Financial’s conference call:

We achieved sustained GAAP profitability in 2023 with $25M net income, adjusted EPS up 89%, and adjusted ROE improving to 17.5%, driven by originations growth, better credit, and expense discipline.

in 2023 with $25M net income, adjusted EPS up 89%, and adjusted ROE improving to 17.5%, driven by originations growth, better credit, and expense discipline. Credit performance was mixed—Q4 annualized net charge-offs were 12.3% (at the low end of guidance) and delinquencies are expected to peak in Q1 then moderate, signaling near-term pressure but improving trends thereafter.

Balance sheet optimization materially lowered cost of capital—reduced high?cost corporate debt, increased warehouse capacity and tenors, and completed a $485M ABS at a ~5.3% yield, supporting at least a 10% decline in 2024 interest expense.

Management is testing a return to risk-based pricing (above 36% APR for select short-term, higher?risk segments) while selectively lowering APRs for high-quality returning members, a move designed to improve unit economics and expand addressable market over time.

(above 36% APR for select short-term, higher?risk segments) while selectively lowering APRs for high-quality returning members, a move designed to improve unit economics and expand addressable market over time. CEO Raul Vazquez will step down by April 3rd (serving as advisor through July 3rd), introducing near-term leadership transition risk despite management’s plan for an orderly handoff.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 1,324,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,079. The company has a market cap of $229.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Oportun reported $0.27 EPS, beating consensus and delivering revenue of $247.8M, modestly above estimates — a sign profits and top-line execution were intact. Zacks Q4 coverage

Q4 results: Oportun reported $0.27 EPS, beating consensus and delivering revenue of $247.8M, modestly above estimates — a sign profits and top-line execution were intact. Positive Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance raised: the company set FY?2026 EPS at $1.50–$1.65, above street consensus (~$1.43), implying better profitability per share than expected. Press release / slides

FY?2026 EPS guidance raised: the company set FY?2026 EPS at $1.50–$1.65, above street consensus (~$1.43), implying better profitability per share than expected. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $9 price target, signaling substantial upside from current levels and providing third?party validation. Benzinga article

Analyst support: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $9 price target, signaling substantial upside from current levels and providing third?party validation. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and transcripts available for review — useful for detail on margin drivers, credit trends and capital deployment but not new results. Earnings call transcript (Yahoo)

Conference call and transcripts available for review — useful for detail on margin drivers, credit trends and capital deployment but not new results. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance miss: FY?2026 revenue was guided to $935M–$955M and Q1 revenue to $225M–$230M, both below consensus (FY consensus ~ $984M; Q1 ~ $241M), suggesting slower top?line growth than investors expected. Guidance details (press release)

Revenue guidance miss: FY?2026 revenue was guided to $935M–$955M and Q1 revenue to $225M–$230M, both below consensus (FY consensus ~ $984M; Q1 ~ $241M), suggesting slower top?line growth than investors expected. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: the combination of lower-than-expected revenue guidance and the magnitude of the top-line shortfall likely outweighed the EPS beat and EPS guidance raise, driving the stock down on elevated volume. MarketBeat summary

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 433,827 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 261,147 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 134,643 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.

The company’s core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.

