Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 600,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 219,826 shares.The stock last traded at $3.78 and had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRRFY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Carrefour is a French multinational retail corporation established in 1959 and headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. As one of the world’s largest retail chains, the company pioneered the hypermarket concept in Europe, combining a supermarket and department store under one roof. Over the decades, Carrefour has expanded its footprint to encompass a variety of store formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash & carry outlets, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms, catering to a wide range of consumer needs.

Carrefour’s core business activities revolve around food retailing, non-food products and services.

