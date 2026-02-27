Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,013,964 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 8,128,196 shares.The stock last traded at $12.57 and had previously closed at $11.18.

PSKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Paramount Skydance to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Paramount Skydance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $999.02. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Paramount Skydance by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Skydance by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

