Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,013,964 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 8,128,196 shares.The stock last traded at $12.57 and had previously closed at $11.18.
Trending Headlines about Paramount Skydance
Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to Paramount winning the bidding war — Warner Bros. Discovery’s board determined Paramount’s $31/share offer could be a “company superior proposal,” boosting PSKY shares on stronger takeover odds. Netflix, Paramount shares jump as months-long fight for Warner Bros ends
- Positive Sentiment: Netflix formally stepped back from matching the bid, removing the main competitor and increasing the probability Paramount secures WBD (deal value reported ~ $111B). That raised investor confidence in PSKY’s strategic upside. Netflix refuses to raise bid for Warner Bros. Discovery
- Positive Sentiment: Paramount strengthened its offer and financing commitment (including additional equity support tied to Larry Ellison), addressing prior deal?certainty concerns and making the bid more credible to WBD and markets. After PSKY’s $31 Bid, Could Netflix Exit the WBD Bidding War?
- Neutral Sentiment: UK cinemas gave a cautious welcome — they see potential benefits from consolidated distribution but worry about fewer theatrical releases and job impacts; this signals industry pushback that could influence integration strategy and public perception. UK cinemas give wary approval to Paramount’s victory in Warner Bros race
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: Reuters flags California as the biggest potential obstacle — even if federal approval is expected to be smoother, state regulators could complicate or delay the deal, creating material uncertainty for PSKY’s takeover path. California now biggest obstacle to Paramount’s Warner Bros takeover
- Negative Sentiment: Company fundamentals and guidance remain mixed — Q4 results showed modest revenue and an uneven margin picture, and management warned Q1 revenue will likely come in below Street expectations due to legacy TV weakness. Those near?term business headwinds temper enthusiasm and leave earnings risk while PSKY digests a large acquisition. PSKY Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates, Provides Weak Q1 Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst positioning: TD Cowen cut PSKY’s price target to $13 and set a “hold,” signaling that some analysts see limited near?term upside and are cautious about deal execution and integration risk. TD Cowen price target cut/Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Market context: Pre?market and broader market commentary note PSKY among the biggest movers as the WBD saga resolves; volatility may persist as regulatory and financing details emerge. 5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PSKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Paramount Skydance to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.92.
Paramount Skydance Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51.
Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $999.02. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%.
Paramount Skydance Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Skydance
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Paramount Skydance by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Skydance by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Paramount Skydance
Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Skydance
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Skydance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Skydance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.