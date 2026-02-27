Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $104.88, but opened at $98.70. Nebius Group shares last traded at $95.3880, with a volume of 5,720,106 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Down 14.3%

The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.41 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,084,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.