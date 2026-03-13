Gaimin (GMRX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19.33 Thousand

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $639.13 thousand and $19.33 thousand worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin launched on March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 93,942,884,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,008,437,655 tokens. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminglobal.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GAIMIN (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAIMIN has a current supply of 93,942,884,845 with 53,064,059,276 in circulation. The last known price of GAIMIN is 0.00001024 USD and is down -26.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $23,381.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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