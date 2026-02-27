Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTQ) Drops By 55.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,535 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the January 29th total of 63,545 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,174 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,174 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Reliant Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,624,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:IBTQ traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,305. iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in in U.S. treasury bonds that have a fixed coupon schedule and are denominated in U.S. dollars. It invests in bonds that will mature between January 1, 2035 and December 15, 2035. The fund seeks to track the performance of the ICE 2035 Maturity US Treasury Index, by using representative sampling technique.

