Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,917 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the January 29th total of 8,592 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sequent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPVU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.68. 20,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,106. The stock has a market cap of $133.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $61.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

