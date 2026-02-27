WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,695 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the January 29th total of 30,307 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 8,896.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 229,447 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,508,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 152.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 112,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,162,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 734.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 42,217 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DTD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,010. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.03. WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $91.02.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

