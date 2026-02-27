Churchill Capital Corp IX – Warrant (NASDAQ:CCIXW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp IX – Warrant (NASDAQ:CCIXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,627 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the January 29th total of 3,542 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,023 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,023 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Churchill Capital Corp IX – Warrant Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CCIXW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 10,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,777. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. Churchill Capital Corp IX – Warrant has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX – Warrant in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ: CCIXW) is a special purpose acquisition company, commonly known as a SPAC, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in New York. Founded in 2021, the firm was sponsored by an affiliate of Churchill Capital Corp, a series of SPACs led by financier Michael Klein. The company’s primary objective is to identify, acquire, and combine with one or more businesses in industries such as technology, consumer products, healthcare, and sustainability, with the goal of taking the merged entity public through the SPAC vehicle.

CCIXW represents the warrants issued to investors in connection with Churchill Capital Corp IX’s initial public offering.

