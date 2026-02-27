Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.1350, with a volume of 1891447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.
The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. AWM Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
