FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.53 and last traded at $49.4750, with a volume of 2750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1944 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 170,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

