FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.53 and last traded at $49.4750, with a volume of 2750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.1%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1944 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Trading of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
