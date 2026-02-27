Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Releases Earnings Results

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $212.93 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 16.16%.

Here are the key takeaways from Hamilton Beach Brands’ conference call:

Q4 showed a meaningful recovery — revenue was nearly flat year?over?year at $212.9M and operating profit rose 8%, with gross margin improving 220 basis points to 28.3% driven by pricing, mix and commercial/health ramp.

Full?year revenue declined ~7.3% to $606.9M due to tariff disruptions; the company incurred $5.3M of one?time incremental tariffs and a $1.6M ERP write?off, operating cash from operations dropped to $13.8M (from $65.4M) and net debt moved to $2.7M.

Management has materially reduced tariff exposure by diversifying manufacturing across APAC (China, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia), giving the company flexibility to shift production quickly as trade policies change.

Key growth initiatives show traction — the premium Lotus brand exceeded expectations with retailer shelf expansion, commercial grew >15% (Summit Edge and Sunkist partnership), and Hamilton Beach Health reached consecutive profitable quarters while expanding partnerships and pipeline.

2026 outlook assumes a return to ~mid?single?digit revenue growth but faces a ~$22M sales headwind from the Cartesian license expiration and expects reported operating profit to decline low?teens due to ~$6M accelerated ERP depreciation plus ~$6M incremental advertising.

Shares of HBB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $266.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.18. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Beach Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 305.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 15.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded small kitchen and household appliances. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of countertop and electric appliances, including blenders, mixers, toasters, coffeemakers, slow cookers, air fryers, and specialty beverage machines. Through the Hamilton Beach and Proctor-Silex brands, the company serves both everyday consumers and commercial foodservice operators.

Established in 1910, Hamilton Beach has introduced a number of innovations in small-appliance technology, from early electric drink mixers to modern immersion blenders and multi-function cookers.

