MotorCycle Holdings Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:MTO)

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 333.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.
MotorCycle Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $132.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.78.
About MotorCycle
