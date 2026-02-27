MotorCycle Holdings Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:MTO)

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 333.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

MotorCycle Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get MotorCycle alerts:

About MotorCycle

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

Receive News & Ratings for MotorCycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MotorCycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.