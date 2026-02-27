Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

ST stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 195.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%.The firm had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $93,674.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,421.20. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 659.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

