Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.1%

NASDAQ ARQT traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. 487,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.79 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larry Todd Edwards sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $52,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 148,865 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,057.50. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Latha Vairavan sold 1,320 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,978.50. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 124,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,365 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,254,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,990,000 after buying an additional 1,144,714 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,964,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 9,874,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,654,000 after purchasing an additional 107,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,556,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,351,000 after purchasing an additional 257,415 shares during the last quarter.

More Arcutis Biotherapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcutis Biotherapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q4 / guidance raise — Q4 ZORYVE net product revenue was $127.5M (up 84% YoY); full?year ZORYVE revenue $372.1M (+123% YoY). Management raised 2026 net product sales guidance to $480–$495M and reported positive operating cash flow, improving the company’s path to sustained profitability. Arcutis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Strong Q4 / guidance raise — Q4 ZORYVE net product revenue was $127.5M (up 84% YoY); full?year ZORYVE revenue $372.1M (+123% YoY). Management raised 2026 net product sales guidance to $480–$495M and reported positive operating cash flow, improving the company’s path to sustained profitability. Positive Sentiment: Pediatric label catalyst — positive topline data from the INTEGUMENT?INFANT Phase 2 trial for ZORYVE in ages 3–24 months and management’s plan to file an sNDA in Q2 2026 provide a near?term regulatory/label expansion catalyst that could broaden prescribing. Arcutis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Pediatric label catalyst — positive topline data from the INTEGUMENT?INFANT Phase 2 trial for ZORYVE in ages 3–24 months and management’s plan to file an sNDA in Q2 2026 provide a near?term regulatory/label expansion catalyst that could broaden prescribing. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price target upgrades — TD Cowen raised its target to $35 (buy) and Needham raised its target to $36 (buy), signaling continued analyst confidence in sales momentum and longer?term upside. TD Cowen Price Target Raise (Benzinga) Needham Price Target Raise

Analyst price target upgrades — TD Cowen raised its target to $35 (buy) and Needham raised its target to $36 (buy), signaling continued analyst confidence in sales momentum and longer?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and transcripts — multiple analyst writeups and the earnings call transcript highlight ARQT’s transition to a high?growth commercial company and outline pipeline strategy; useful for modeling but not new news. Seeking Alpha: Zoryve Dominance & Pipeline Catalysts

Market commentary and transcripts — multiple analyst writeups and the earnings call transcript highlight ARQT’s transition to a high?growth commercial company and outline pipeline strategy; useful for modeling but not new news. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut near?term EPS estimates — the firm trimmed Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026 EPS forecasts (Q2: $0.02 from $0.06; Q3: $0.05 from $0.10; Q4: $0.19 from $0.30). Although HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and $34 target, the cuts reduce near?term earnings expectations and likely contributed to downward price pressure.

HC Wainwright cut near?term EPS estimates — the firm trimmed Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026 EPS forecasts (Q2: $0.02 from $0.06; Q3: $0.05 from $0.10; Q4: $0.19 from $0.30). Although HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and $34 target, the cuts reduce near?term earnings expectations and likely contributed to downward price pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data appears inconsistent — recent short?interest reports show 0 shares / NaN changes, indicating a data issue; no clear short squeeze or covering signal from the filings.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.