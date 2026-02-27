Guggenheim Raises Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Price Target to $4.00

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NAUT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

NAUT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 27,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,940. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $1,462,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 860.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 435,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 304.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 290,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 218,512 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology is a life sciences company developing a next-generation proteomics platform that aims to provide high-resolution, single-molecule protein analysis. Its core technology combines proprietary microfluidics, advanced optics and custom reagents to capture and identify thousands of proteins simultaneously, offering researchers detailed insights into cellular processes and disease biology. The company’s platform is designed to improve sensitivity, reproducibility and throughput compared with traditional mass spectrometry approaches.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus Biotechnology serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions and research organizations seeking to accelerate drug discovery and biomarker research.

