Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.18 and last traded at $71.64, with a volume of 686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Ning has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96.

Li Ning Company Limited is a leading Chinese sportswear company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of athletic and lifestyle products. The company’s portfolio includes performance footwear, apparel and accessories tailored for running, basketball, training and other fitness activities. Li Ning distributes its products through an extensive network of concept stores, franchise outlets and e-commerce platforms across China and growing markets overseas.

Founded in 1990 by Li Ning, a decorated Olympic gymnast, the company quickly gained prominence in domestic and international markets.

