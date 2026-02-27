CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$17.07 and last traded at C$16.99, with a volume of 127634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEU. Raymond James Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$12.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.92.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 1.5%

About CES Energy Solutions

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.

(Get Free Report)

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.