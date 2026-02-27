CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$17.07 and last traded at C$16.99, with a volume of 127634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.82.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEU. Raymond James Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$12.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.92.
CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.
