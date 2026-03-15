Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,585 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 397,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 47.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $2,037,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance
GLD opened at $460.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $454.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.45. The firm has a market cap of $175.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $509.70.
Trending Headlines about SPDR Gold Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk and safe-haven demand are keeping longer-term interest in gold ETFs intact, supporting fund flows into products like GLD and underpinning baseline demand for bullion. Here’s Why Gold ETFs Remain a Smart Long-Term Portfolio Bet
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports note buyers appear on dips and spot gold holding technical support near key levels (~$5,100/oz), which can stabilize GLD if those supports hold. Gold prices holding support at $5,100 as U.S. JOLTS shows rise in job openings
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and technical strategists expect continued volatility—weekly analysis flags competing forces (central bank policy, war headlines) that could produce choppy trading for GLD. Gold Weekly Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See Rates, Central Banks, and War Drive Pricing
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary suggests miners and related equities could outperform bullion in a rally, which can divert some speculative capital away from GLD into mining stocks. This is a sector rotation nuance rather than a direct hit to GLD’s gold exposure. Gold miners could double even if bullion stalls, says Ninepoint portfolio manager
- Negative Sentiment: Liquidity squeeze and dollar strength ahead of the Fed meeting are cited as near-term selling pressures— a stronger USD reduces dollar-priced gold demand and weighs on GLD. Gold under pressure as liquidity crunch boosts dollar ahead of Fed meeting
- Negative Sentiment: Technicals point to downside risk: multiple FXEmpire pieces identify bear-flag/wedge breakdown setups with targets below current spot—this technical bias can accelerate flows out of GLD if triggered. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bear Flag Signals Potential Downside Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Rising oil/inflation expectations and higher Treasury yields are cited as lifting real rates and capping gold’s upside; several outlets link higher yields to weaker bullion performance. Gold Falls as Rising Oil Prices Spur Inflation Worries
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
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