Aquatic Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 560,709 Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 560,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,282,000. Robinhood Markets comprises approximately 1.5% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 565.1% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 157,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,823,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,989,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $11,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.79. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.47.

More Robinhood Markets News

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: February operating metrics show rising engagement: Robinhood reported year-over-year increases in equity and options DARTs and a 68% YoY surge in platform assets to $314.2B, driven by strong deposits and higher trading activity — a signal of durable customer demand and monetization potential. Read More.

February operating metrics show rising engagement: Robinhood reported year-over-year increases in equity and options DARTs and a 68% YoY surge in platform assets to $314.2B, driven by strong deposits and higher trading activity — a signal of durable customer demand and monetization potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Prediction markets and “SuperApp” strategy are contributing incremental revenue: MarketBeat highlights that prediction-markets revenue is annualizing at about $435M and is embedded in a broader $4.5B revenue base — supporting upside to revenue diversification and long-term growth. Read More.

Prediction markets and “SuperApp” strategy are contributing incremental revenue: MarketBeat highlights that prediction-markets revenue is annualizing at about $435M and is embedded in a broader $4.5B revenue base — supporting upside to revenue diversification and long-term growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results remained solid: management reported record revenue and EPS beats (referenced in the MarketBeat coverage), reinforcing the case that RH is expanding revenue streams while maintaining profitability metrics. Read More.

Recent quarterly results remained solid: management reported record revenue and EPS beats (referenced in the MarketBeat coverage), reinforcing the case that RH is expanding revenue streams while maintaining profitability metrics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price-target reset but upbeat rating: Mizuho trimmed its HOOD PT from $135 to $110 but kept an “outperform” call — the lower target can cap near-term upside while the rating still signals continued analyst conviction. Read More.

Analyst price-target reset but upbeat rating: Mizuho trimmed its HOOD PT from $135 to $110 but kept an “outperform” call — the lower target can cap near-term upside while the rating still signals continued analyst conviction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage and idea pieces highlight HOOD as a thematic play (prediction markets, retail trading) but note the stock has been volatile and down YTD — themes that attract interest but also keep sentiment mixed. Read More.

Market coverage and idea pieces highlight HOOD as a thematic play (prediction markets, retail trading) but note the stock has been volatile and down YTD — themes that attract interest but also keep sentiment mixed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and valuation pressure vs. larger brokers: comparative analyses (HOOD vs IBKR) argue Interactive Brokers’ diversification and lower valuation may make it the steadier choice if crypto/trading volumes waver — a relative-risk narrative that can weigh on HOOD multiple. Read More.

Competitive and valuation pressure vs. larger brokers: comparative analyses (HOOD vs IBKR) argue Interactive Brokers’ diversification and lower valuation may make it the steadier choice if crypto/trading volumes waver — a relative-risk narrative that can weigh on HOOD multiple. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Volatility and drawdown risk highlighted: a Forbes analysis reminds investors that HOOD has experienced large drawdowns in systemic shocks (~-37% average), underscoring the stock’s sensitivity to market stress and crypto turbulence. That risk premium can pressure the share price in uncertain markets. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total value of $1,215,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 403,612 shares in the company, valued at $49,071,146.96. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 475,132 shares of company stock valued at $55,127,149. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $159.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

View Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

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