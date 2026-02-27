iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.08 and last traded at $86.0580, with a volume of 357716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.65.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.4974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 392.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
