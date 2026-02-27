iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.08 and last traded at $86.0580, with a volume of 357716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.4974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 392.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,534,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 741,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,866,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 472,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,359,000 after buying an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter.

