Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.68 and last traded at $94.5990, with a volume of 93004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.42.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Pimco Total Return ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Total Return ETF

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

