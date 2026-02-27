Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.68 and last traded at $94.5990, with a volume of 93004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.42.
Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.
Pimco Total Return ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Total Return ETF
Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile
The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.
Featured Articles
