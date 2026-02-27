Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2026

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BONDGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.68 and last traded at $94.5990, with a volume of 93004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.42.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Pimco Total Return ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Total Return ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

