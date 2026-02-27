Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.1180 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 23514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.8055.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRHLF. Raymond James Financial upgraded Freehold Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. National Bank Financial cut Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.07.

Freehold Royalties Ltd is a Canadian energy company focused on the acquisition and management of petroleum and natural gas royalty interests. Rather than directly exploring or producing hydrocarbons, Freehold earns a portion of production revenue from wells operated by third parties. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of royalty structures, including freehold and other non-operated interests, which provide exposure to oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids without bearing the full costs and risks of exploration and development.

Freehold’s assets are concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with significant royalty interests in Alberta and British Columbia.

