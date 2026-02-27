iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.40 and last traded at $101.35, with a volume of 1381018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average is $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

