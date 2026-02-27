Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 46.18%.

Trinity delivered record 2025 results, including $144M net investment income ( $2.08 per share), Q4 NII of $40M , NAV up 10% q/q to $1.1B , and platform AUM above $2.8B .

net investment income ( per share), Q4 NII of , NAV up 10% q/q to , and platform AUM above . The company transitioned to monthly dividends ( $0.17/month ) while covering distributions (102% coverage) and holding ~ $69M of undistributed taxable income to reinvest, supporting dividend consistency.

) while covering distributions (102% coverage) and holding ~ of undistributed taxable income to reinvest, supporting dividend consistency. Originations and capital-raising momentum remain strong — $1.5B funded in 2025, $2.1B of commitments, Q4 fundings of $435M , a $1.2B unfunded pipeline (93% conditional), plus growing managed funds, co-invest vehicles and an SBIC expected to add > $260M of capacity.

funded in 2025, of commitments, Q4 fundings of , a unfunded pipeline (93% conditional), plus growing managed funds, co-invest vehicles and an SBIC expected to add > of capacity. Credit quality is resilient — non-accruals are under 1% , 85% of principal is first-lien secured and weighted average LTV is ~ 17% — although two legacy credits moved to non-accrual and are being actively worked.

, 85% of principal is first-lien secured and weighted average LTV is ~ — although two legacy credits moved to non-accrual and are being actively worked. Management is taking a selective approach to AI/software risk — enterprise SaaS is ~9% of the portfolio and the firm is prioritizing equipment/infrastructure financing (GPUs, data centers) rather than betting on single AI application winners.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.53. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.7%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 104.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Capital One Financial set a $17.00 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp set a $17.50 price target on Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Noble Financial started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Clear Str upgraded shares of Trinity Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Trinity Capital by 8,783.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

