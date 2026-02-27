Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Issues Earnings Results

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. Spok had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Here are the key takeaways from Spok’s conference call:

Spok returned $27.3 million to shareholders in 2025 and expects to pay dividends in excess of $27 million in 2026, continuing a long track record of capital returns (company says nearly $730 million returned since 2004).

Spok returned to shareholders in 2025 and expects to pay dividends in excess of in 2026, continuing a long track record of capital returns (company says nearly returned since 2004). Software momentum accelerated in Q4 with software operations bookings up 14% year?over?year and 83% sequentially , and management expects total bookings to grow in 2026 — guidance implies software revenue ( $68–$72M ) could exceed wireless for the first time.

Software momentum accelerated in Q4 with software operations bookings up and , and management expects total bookings to grow in 2026 — guidance implies software revenue ( ) could exceed wireless for the first time. Spok remains profitable and cash-generative: GAAP net income of $15.9M in 2025, $29M adjusted EBITDA (~21% margin), year?end cash of $25.3M , and continued R&D investment (> $12M ).

Spok remains profitable and cash-generative: GAAP net income of in 2025, adjusted EBITDA (~21% margin), year?end cash of , and continued R&D investment (> ). Wireless is a secular headwind — wireless revenue declined to $72.5M in 2025 and unit losses persist, although ARPU increases, pricing actions, and GenA pager adoption (~ 72,000 units) have moderated the decline.

Wireless is a secular headwind — wireless revenue declined to in 2025 and unit losses persist, although ARPU increases, pricing actions, and GenA pager adoption (~ units) have moderated the decline. Cancelable backlog nearly tripled to about $16M as larger deals include more cancelable terms; management expects to collect these amounts but this raises execution and revenue realization risk.

SPOK traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 160,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,704. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. Spok has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $249.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. Spok’s payout ratio is 164.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 130,478 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Spok by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPOK shares. B. Riley Financial downgraded Spok from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spok in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Spok, Inc is a publicly traded healthcare communications and collaboration company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The company specializes in providing secure, real-time clinical communication solutions designed to streamline workflows and enhance patient care. Serving hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare organizations across North America and selected international markets, Spok has positioned itself as a leading provider of secure messaging and nurse call integration.

Spok’s flagship offering, the Spok Care Connect platform, delivers a suite of integrated products, including secure text and voice messaging, alarm and event management, call center solutions, and digital signage.

