Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.0 million-$220.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.6 million.

PLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Photronics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Photronics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

PLAB stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 321,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,234. Photronics has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $225.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Photronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $522,362.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 89,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,607.50. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $894,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,845.98. The trade was a 13.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $6,317,150. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after buying an additional 33,573 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 837,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Photronics by 2,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 621,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 594,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 597,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 105,389 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high?resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high?end lithography technology.

