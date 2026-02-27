Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.710-1.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOMD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOMD

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NOMD opened at $11.26 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $907.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.52 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.890 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.22%.

More Nomad Foods News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nomad Foods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue materially exceeded consensus — Nomad reported $907.05M of revenue vs. consensus ~ $775.5M, and organic revenue declines moderated with retail sell?out accelerating; this supports the company’s topline resilience. Read More.

Q4 revenue materially exceeded consensus — Nomad reported $907.05M of revenue vs. consensus ~ $775.5M, and organic revenue declines moderated with retail sell?out accelerating; this supports the company’s topline resilience. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings per share met expectations — NOMD reported $0.50 EPS (in line with consensus and up from $0.42 YoY), so there was no upside to drive an immediate re?rating on profitability. Read More.

Earnings per share met expectations — NOMD reported $0.50 EPS (in line with consensus and up from $0.42 YoY), so there was no upside to drive an immediate re?rating on profitability. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company filed its FY?2025 Form 20?F / annual report — provides audited financials and the management discussion; useful for due diligence but not an immediate price catalyst. Read More.

Company filed its FY?2025 Form 20?F / annual report — provides audited financials and the management discussion; useful for due diligence but not an immediate price catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcript are available — the transcript/slide deck give more color on cost actions and strategic changes that can influence medium?term expectations. Read More.

Full earnings materials and call transcript are available — the transcript/slide deck give more color on cost actions and strategic changes that can influence medium?term expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance was lowered and misses Street — management set guidance of $1.71–$1.89 vs. the ~ $2.06 consensus, which implies weaker near?term profitability and is a primary reason shares are trading down. Read More.

FY?2026 EPS guidance was lowered and misses Street — management set guidance of $1.71–$1.89 vs. the ~ $2.06 consensus, which implies weaker near?term profitability and is a primary reason shares are trading down. Read More. Negative Sentiment: New CEO signals a “transition” and a painful year ahead — media coverage highlights that management expects near?term pain as foundational changes are implemented, raising execution and timing risk that can pressure the stock. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,979,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 33,068 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 712,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 26,495 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 222,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 135,742 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company’s portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella’s and Aunt Bessie’s, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe’s largest frozen foods platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.