Wolfe Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wolfe Research from $276.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $274.38.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $289.21. 43,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.47. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $303.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. The trade was a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

