Telligent Fund LP Takes $2.95 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Telligent Fund LP purchased a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. Intel comprises 2.5% of Telligent Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,829,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,112,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,561,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,174,854,000 after buying an additional 1,760,773 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,798,679,000 after buying an additional 3,313,890 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,579,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Northland Securities set a $54.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citic Securities upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $227.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.18, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.