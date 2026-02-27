Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MARA. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Marathon Digital from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.46. 20,278,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,263,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 5.56. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $202.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.74 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 100.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $297,054.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,517,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,989,712.80. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $398,723.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 248,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,537.68. This trade represents a 12.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 133,247 shares of company stock worth $1,325,255 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,311,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,392,000 after buying an additional 4,049,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,286,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,846,000 after purchasing an additional 177,771 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth $5,438,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,186 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Starwood partnership to repurpose mining campuses into AI/HPC data centers — Marathon targets ~1 GW near?term capacity (up to 2.5 GW long term), which could convert excess power capacity into recurring, higher?margin infrastructure revenue. Read More.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

