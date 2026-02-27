Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $605.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $605.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $739.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $739.00 target price on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.96.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $388.25 on Friday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $349.00 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $531.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 in the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,653,092,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,369,488,000 after buying an additional 87,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,378,912,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

