APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Evercore

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Capital One Financial dropped their target price on shares of APA from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised APA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.
APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 15.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,171,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,032 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in APA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,425,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,010,000 after buying an additional 1,864,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of APA by 13.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,030,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,739 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in APA by 29.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,462,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,349,000 after buying an additional 1,018,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — APA reported quarterly results that topped consensus on both EPS and revenue, beating estimates and helping sentiment. APA beats quarterly profit estimates as lower costs offset weak prices, output
- Positive Sentiment: Strong cash generation — management highlighted robust free cash flow (reported at roughly $1B+) and emphasized disciplined capital allocation, supporting dividend/balance?sheet flexibility. APA Corp (APA) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: 2026 plan & cost cuts — APA signaled a ~$2.1B 2026 capex plan while targeting ~$450M of annual cost savings, a message of disciplined spending and margin improvement that investors typically reward. APA signals $2.1B capital plan for 2026 while targeting $450M in annual cost savings
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate disclosures — the company posted its full Q4 and FY2025 release, slide deck and hosted an investor call; read the materials for guidance details and management commentary. APA Corporation Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial and Operational Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Transcripts & summaries available — earnings call transcript and third?party summaries were posted for investors who want the detailed Q&A and management tone. APA Corporation (APA) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue and output pressure — revenue was down ~26.6% Y/Y and management cited weaker prices/output (gas headwinds), a near?term growth headwind that could limit multiple expansion. APA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst/institutional activity — several major banks maintain underweight/sell opinions and Quiver/filings show notable portfolio rebalancing by institutions and diverse price targets (median near $25), a potential source of downward pressure if sentiment shifts. APA Corporation (APA) Stock Rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.
In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.
