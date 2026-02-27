Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $340.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADSK. Bank of America increased their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Arete Research lifted their price target on Autodesk from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.39.

ADSK stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $215.01 and a 1 year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Q4 beat and strong guidance — Autodesk reported EPS of $2.85 and revenue of $1.96B (up ~19% YoY), topping estimates; management set FY2027 EPS guidance of $12.29–$12.56 and Q1 EPS of $2.82–$2.86, both well above Street expectations. This combination of beats plus strong forward guidance is the primary catalyst supporting the stock’s rise. Positive Sentiment: AI strategy highlighted on the call — Management and recent transcripts emphasize rollout of AI capabilities (frontier + proprietary models focused on 3D design), which investors see as a durable growth and margin expansion lever. Earnings Call Transcript

AI strategy highlighted on the call — Management and recent transcripts emphasize rollout of AI capabilities (frontier + proprietary models focused on 3D design), which investors see as a durable growth and margin expansion lever. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support persists — William Blair maintained a Buy rating today, citing conservative growth outlook plus strong AI positioning that supports upside. Continued buy ratings add conviction for investors. TipRanks: William Blair Maintains Buy

Analyst support persists — William Blair maintained a Buy rating today, citing conservative growth outlook plus strong AI positioning that supports upside. Continued buy ratings add conviction for investors. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG trims price target but keeps Buy — BTIG cut its target from $365 to $300 (still a material upside vs. current levels) while retaining a Buy rating; this reduces some upside expectations but keeps analyst support intact. Benzinga: BTIG Lowers Price Target

BTIG trims price target but keeps Buy — BTIG cut its target from $365 to $300 (still a material upside vs. current levels) while retaining a Buy rating; this reduces some upside expectations but keeps analyst support intact. Neutral Sentiment: Other PT moves — Rosenblatt lowered its price target to $330; continued PT adjustments reflect differing views on valuation but haven’t led to broad downgrades. AmericanBankingNews: Rosenblatt Lowers PT

Other PT moves — Rosenblatt lowered its price target to $330; continued PT adjustments reflect differing views on valuation but haven’t led to broad downgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Investor events scheduled — Autodesk will present at investor conferences (Morgan Stanley on March 4); additional investor visibility can help sustain positive momentum if management reinforces guidance and AI road map. PR Newswire: Investor Conferences

Investor events scheduled — Autodesk will present at investor conferences (Morgan Stanley on March 4); additional investor visibility can help sustain positive momentum if management reinforces guidance and AI road map. Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest — Short interest increased materially in February (reports show ~6.4M shares short, ~3% of float), which can add downward pressure or create volatility if sentiment shifts. (No link provided)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

