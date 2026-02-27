Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%.

Here are the key takeaways from Valens Semiconductor’s conference call:

Management guided 2026 revenue of $75M–$77M (midpoint ? 8% growth vs. 2025) and Q1 2026 revenue of $16.3M–$16.7M , while shifting to single?year guidance due to reduced visibility.

Management guided 2026 revenue of (midpoint ? 8% growth vs. 2025) and Q1 2026 revenue of , while shifting to single?year guidance due to reduced visibility. Q4 and full?year 2025 results beat guidance with Q4 revenue of $19.4M and FY revenue of $70.6M , marking the company’s seventh consecutive quarter of growth and a FY GAAP gross margin of 62.4% .

Q4 and full?year 2025 results beat guidance with Q4 revenue of and FY revenue of , marking the company’s seventh consecutive quarter of growth and a FY GAAP gross margin of . Audio/Video product momentum is accelerating: VS3000 sales nearly doubled year?over?year and VS6320 grew ~25% in 2025, with major Pro AV vendors launching products based on both chips.

Audio/Video product momentum is accelerating: sales nearly doubled year?over?year and grew ~25% in 2025, with major Pro AV vendors launching products based on both chips. Automotive traction increased as the VA7000 secured four A?PHY design wins (including a Chinese OEM), a Mobileye partnership, and interoperability with seven A?PHY silicon vendors, though material revenues are expected to begin in H2 2027 with a multi?year ramp.

Automotive traction increased as the secured four A?PHY design wins (including a Chinese OEM), a Mobileye partnership, and interoperability with seven A?PHY silicon vendors, though material revenues are expected to begin in H2 2027 with a multi?year ramp. Balance sheet and profitability caveats remain: cash fell to $92.6M (down from $131M) after $24M of buybacks and ~$14.4M consumed by operations in 2025, the company still reported GAAP and adjusted EBITDA losses, and implemented a ~10% workforce reduction to save ~$5M annually.

NYSE:VLN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 378,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.26. Valens Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Valens Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 45,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Valens Semiconductor by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Corp. is a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions, specializing in semiconductor chipsets that enable the transmission of uncompressed video, audio and data over common cabling such as twisted-pair and coax. The company’s flagship technology, HDBaseT, supports the simultaneous delivery of multiple signal types—including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and power—over a single cable. This multi-service approach addresses the growing demands of both consumer electronics and automotive infotainment systems, where bandwidth, reliability and low latency are critical.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Israel, Valens maintains research and development operations across North America, Europe and Asia.

