The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Insider Purchases £14,740 in Stock

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) insider Tove Feld acquired 22,000 shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 per share, for a total transaction of £14,740.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group stock traded down GBX 0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 66.75. 4,879,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,257,997. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 63.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 90.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.72. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.22.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

